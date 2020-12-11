 
 

AmericaB&WCitySubway New York City 1975-1985 by Gerard Exupery

There is probably no other shared experience that defines life in New York City like riding the subway. Over one-third of the city’s population commutes to work in the tubes every day

There is probably no other shared experience that defines life in New York City like riding the subway. Over one-third of the city’s population commutes to work in the tubes every day, and those who don’t still find subterranean transit inevitable or invaluable, or both.

The quality of that shared experience has largely followed the rise and fall of the city’s economy, with service improving in boom times and seriously degrading as the coffers dried up.

In 1975, New York City’s economy was in free fall. In October, President Ford refused to provide desperately needed federal funds, inspiring the infamous Daily News headline “Ford to NYC: Drop Dead”. Unemployment, crime and homelessness were out of control; frequent fires raged in The Bronx, parts of Brooklyn and the Lower East Side of Manhattan; and many began to fear the city might never recover.

That was the year Gerard Exupery started taking his iconic series of subway photos.

Gerard Exupery is one of those people who always has something to say. He has an uncanny talent for prying poetry out of the most banal of topics, inspiring you to look at them anew. This talent is even more evident in the visual realm, where, to this day he continues to amaze me with his ability to scan a scene and quickly locate magical compositions. On our many walks through the city, he has always managed to distill the chaos of life in New York down to concise, sometimes profound, but always original reflections on the human condition.

In our current, ominously post-fact era, it’s refreshing to lose oneself in these direct, raw observations of real life. In the tradition of Josef Koudelka, Walker Evans and Robert Frank, Gerard Exupery transports us to a time and place we never knew (we old New Yorkers may have thought we did, but these photos make it clear that we weren’t paying attention) and might be glad we didn’t. But we can’t help being enriched by the experience.

This slice of life under New York City should be exhibited, collected, experienced and enjoyed. And remember, as the stickers in subway cars used to say: “La vía del tren subterráneo es peligroso”

About Gerard Exupery

Gerard Exupery has been a New York-based Street Photographer for more than 40 years. He attended the School of Visual Arts and studied with Lisette Model at The New School.  His first job was driving a New York City taxi. He has worked as an oil rig roustabout, photographer’s assistant, custom printer, motorcycle mechanic, audio engineer, video engineer and line producer. Through all of his varied experiences he carried his camera with him every day. In the introduction to Exupery’s first book ‘SUBWAY New York City 1975-1985’. [Official Website]

Mark McQueen said of Exupery:

“Gerard Exupery is one of those people who always has something to say. He has an uncanny talent for prying poetry out of the banalest of topics, inspiring you to look at them anew. This talent is even more evident in the visual realm. He has always managed to distill the chaos of life in New York down to concise, sometimes profound, but always original reflections on the human condition.”

In an article Exupery wrote, about coming to terms with his pictures, originally published on 35mmc.com, Exupery revealed:

“I look at all of these images. They span more than 40 years and are my life. A lot of the people I got to meet, the ones I made angry, and the ones I made love me are mostly all here. Also, my failed relationships, fear, and greed represented for your viewing and my contemplation. Of course, you don’t know what I know. That will eventually be gone. They will still be good pictures. I have come to terms with that, I think.



