Fleeting moments in life captured in the most classic street-photography style over a decade ranging from 2008 to 2018. All around Europe. From Lisbon to Edinburgh, passing through Dublin, Vienna, Amsterdam, Madrid and the London Soho.
Glances that intersect with the photographer’s lens to reveal, without filter and with gritty realism, the simultaneous complexity and fragility of human essence and nature. Taxi drivers, priests, cooks, and fan sellers. Catwalk of anti-celebrities that everyday deal with the bittersweet taste of existence while remaining almost anonymous, invisible, common people. Glances that convey manifold experiences through a silent shot. Stories and emotions that we will never know. But that perhaps belongs to us, and maybe, somehow, we can even imagine them.
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.