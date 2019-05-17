Damian Milczarek – born in 1984 in Sochaczew. He is a graduate of the international relations department at Lazarski University in Warsaw and the sociology department at SWPS University. An IT specialist in the telecommunications industry. He began his adventure with photography in 2009. Since then, he has been constantly studying its secrets, wandering the streets of cities in search of interesting stories.

In 2018 he won the Siena International Photo Awards and the Italian Streetphoto Festival. In 2017 he was one of the finalists of the Miami Street Photography Festival.

My favourite and best known picture is that with girl and candy floss. I took it on May 17 during the celebration of the Constitution Day in Norway. This is one of the few days when the streets of Oslo are very crowded. People come from neighbouring towns and villages to participate in a great colorful parade. A great event from the photographer’s point of view.

I spent the whole day spinning around the parade. And as usual with this type of events, the most interesting is not what is the main attraction, but everything that happens around it. Each year there is a tremendous amount of people curiously watching the parade full of children playing in various school orchestras.

It’s an amazing thing to be able to walk among this crowd and catch those small gestures and emotions. I took only one picture and the whole situation played very quickly, my first thought was whether I came in with any sharpness. I quickly looked at the picture on the tiny screen of the camera and … ufff, looked good!

It is a very vivid graphic, color photo and you cannot pass by indifferently. It literally yells at the viewer, imposes its presence. It also draws attention to the girl’s unusual beauty, her strange clothing and incredible expression. How much anger is there! [Official Website]