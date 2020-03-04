It made me wonder: “Why not adapting towards the latest revolutionary invention in photography? It´s a place where dreams go to live and die. Why not explore it further and make the most of it even in still life photography?

With a history of a tradicional photography background, this seemed a though challenge to me… The still life that are part of this series were all made with my smartphone, privileging white also this time.

White is maybe the most rigorous and psychological color, it seems to purify the surfaces, it´s a color that makes the vacuum merge. The empty spaces have slight contrasts of shape as a value. I like to deal with this non-pigmentation because its process is a ramification of many harmonic elements that allude to a perfect informality. I photographed in high key. This kind of illumination, in which high and white tones are predominant, spreads positivity and freshness, which is another element of contrast towards the mess of the scenery, that often has a dirty tablecloth, like someone suddenly left the meal. The position of elements is never random, but it is necessary to highlight the constituent structure: pieces os silverware, pills, bottles, remains of food or dry branches are often put close to each other. There is no human presence, but it is re-invoked through the representation of objects, where plasticity alternates with flatness, creating at the same time tension and melancholy.

About Stefania Piccioni