States of Grace by Wendi Schneider

“States of Grace” is a portfolio of painterly photographs illuminating the sinuous grace of organic forms in the natural world.

Drawn to the sensual, I seek serenity in visual balance and create glimpses of beauty to still the chaos in my mind.

The series captures the fleeting movement of light and form that is often overlooked, preserving that mystical moment that stills time for me. I photograph intuitively – what I feel, as much as what I see, and informed by a background in oil painting and art history, I portray a personal interpretation, rather than a strict representation, to find balance between the real and the imagined.

These images are captured, layered and printed digitally with archival pigment ink on vellum. White gold, 24k gold or silver leaf is then applied to the back of the print, creating a silken luminosity on the print’s surface. Throughout history, civilizations have prized the use of precious metals for their beauty and sanctity. The leafing process suffuses the intrinsic value of my treasured subjects with the implied spirituality of the gold. Within the limited edition, the prints may differ in color or texture, and, as the effect of gilding inherently varies, each of the prints is unique.