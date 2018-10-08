 
 

AsiaStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

Almost every good shot captures a unique moment in time. Sometimes the moment happens right away, and sometimes you have to wait a while. It can be as simple as a woman glancing up or as complex as having many disparate elements align within a perfect composed frame.
Almost every good shot captures a unique moment in time. Sometimes the moment happens right away, and sometimes you have to wait a while. It can be as simple as a woman glancing up or as complex as having many disparate elements align within a perfect composed frame.

I love to tell the story and I tried to tell by my photographs. I love to capture candid post, I believe in a candid shot there is a situation that created by its own demand. I don’t want to influence the situation or intervene there. I want to be a part of nonvisible and only observe or enjoy the moment. I feel the moment that’s happened or will be happened here. I felt the emotion of an image or it’s person these in the images. I love people, I loved to be with people. I see people, I loved with the people. I observed their behavior, attitude, softness, rudeness. 

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

Splits of moments | Moin Uddin Ahmed

