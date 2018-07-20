Spirit of the Desert by Susanna Patras

Death Valley is the hottest and driest area in the Western Hemisphere, and one of the lowest in the world.

It is located near the border between California and Nevada and it stretches over an area of about 3,000 square miles (770 square kilometers).

The dunes in Death Valley are like a magnet for the eye. This land of extremes and contrasts with its rugged, yet strange beauty lends itself to graphic, abstract, or minimalist compositions: swirling snakes, waves, human like body shapes, ripples and many more. At certain times of the day the light creates an otherworldly landscape that is magic and mysterious.

About Susanna Patras

After graduating from the university with a B.A. in English, Susanna Patras started to work as a journalist, while at the same time studied photography and multimedia. She is a member of the Houston Center for Photography where she had her first juried group photography exhibition in 2009. Over time, she participated in various solo and group exhibits and worked for a fashion studio in New York. After a few years of documenting travels and landscapes, she dedicated herself to creating fine art black and white images being strongly influenced by graphic arts and the simplicity of Japanese minimalism. [Official Website]