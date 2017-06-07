America | Black & White | Daily Life    421 Views  

Southbound by Diana Bloomfield

Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield

A native North Carolinian, I grew up in a place called Reidsville, a small Southeastern Piedmont town dominated by tobacco, textiles, and everyone knowing who “your people” were. 

And while I have lived many other places, nowhere rings truer to me than the South I know and remember.  These images reflect that sense of place for me.  They are from an ongoing series, which I began nearly 30 years ago, and continue to the present.  All were made throughout North Carolina.

About Diana Bloomfield

Diana Bloomfield, an exhibiting photographer for over thirty-five years, has received numerous awards for her images.

Specializing in 19th century printing techniques, Diana’s images have been widely published, including in a number of books, such as, Pinhole Photography: Rediscovering a Historic Technique (3rd Edition), by Eric Renner; Robert Hirsch’s Exploring Color  Photography Fifth Edition: From Film to Pixels;  Jill Enfield’s Guide to Photographic Alternative Processes: Popular Historical and Contemporary Techniques; in Christopher James’ The Book of Alternative Photographic Processes; and, most recently, in Christina Z. Anderson’s Gum Printing:  A Step-by-Step Manual, Highlighting Artists and their Creative Practice.

A native North Carolinian, Diana currently lives and works in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she received her MA in English Literature & Creative Writing from North Carolina State University.

She teaches workshops in antique printing methods, both throughout the U.S. and in her beautiful backyard studio. [Official Website]

Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield

BloomfieldDiana_HouseCrew_Southbound

Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
Southbound | Diana Bloomfield
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

06 C.OWEN

Ordinary Overlooked by C.Owen

Submission-1

City and Country by Alex Cooke

11_RASharum_TierradeCuba

Tierra de Cuba by Richard Andrew Sharum

Souradeep Roy

Darjeeling – Mysterious Monsoons by Souradeep Roy

02_yurian_quintanas

Yurian Quintanas – Grabarka:Between Earth and Heaven

Silence | Vassilis Triantis

Silence by Vassilis Triantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *