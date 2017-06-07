Southbound by Diana Bloomfield

A native North Carolinian, I grew up in a place called Reidsville, a small Southeastern Piedmont town dominated by tobacco, textiles, and everyone knowing who “your people” were.

And while I have lived many other places, nowhere rings truer to me than the South I know and remember. These images reflect that sense of place for me. They are from an ongoing series, which I began nearly 30 years ago, and continue to the present. All were made throughout North Carolina.

About Diana Bloomfield

Diana Bloomfield, an exhibiting photographer for over thirty-five years, has received numerous awards for her images.