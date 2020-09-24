The idea for this portfolio was born one day a few years ago, while I was in the bar of the small town where I live, when I heard some elderly people pointing out a man who had just entered with the nickname “figlio di un cane”.
A man covered in tattoos talking about spirituality and religion, but in their eyes they were just tattoos, something that only prisoners and good-for-nothing can have on their skin. An old question between being and appearing; to be a man of medium-high culture, with a deep spirituality and humanity, a scholar of religions, but to appear as an outcast of a society that judges people how they look like. For these reasons I decided to photograph this man and his skin in a photographic studio, as one does with a fashion model; someone who represents the importance of appearing above being, but accepted as normal and good. [Official Website]
