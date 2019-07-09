Stefania Piccioni, who is used to this expressive technique, is introducing here a series of works, still lives, that recently has made.

Still life is a genre of painting that represents inanimate objects or that “live” (like vegetables). There were already still lives in Ancient Rome, then there was a big production in 16th century with Caravaggio till 19th century (Cezanne, Picasso and many others).

In photography, in which “dead nature” is called “still life”, there are many styles, from advertising to artistic. Stefania Piccioni performs still lives with great aesthetic ability and makes works that provoke pleasure and doubts at the same time. On formal plan we have to notice the smart use of light, with its jolts and glimpses that make particular things stand out. Fruits and vegetables often appear consumed in her works, so the dichotomy between life and dead is stressed: this is a proof of something that once was alive, but now it is not anymore.Stefania Piccioni’s photographs make intellect meditate on ourselves and on life that is made more pleasing and worth of living by beauty.

About Stefania Piccioni

Stefania Piccioni was born in Ascoli Piceno, Italia, November 9, 1970, who is the photographer daughter of a photographer father, She Graduate Diploma Photography in 1989 . Photography has been always Stefania’s passion. She had to earn a living from a young age, delaying an early development of this passion. In 2009, she finally jumped into the art of digital photography. Her shots captures the world as she feel it or imagine it. Her images are captured both in black and white and color creating timeless portrayals of her imagination and desires. She had several group exhibitions In Italy: In 2014 she parteciped in the Thirth Biennale of Salento, Lecce. She won the thirth prize for Best photography in b/w ” Mille Modi Di essere Donna” Dream Factory Gallery, Milan 2014. She was selected in 2015 and 2016 editions of the Art Collective “In Contemporary Porcari 2016” – Special Mention sect. Photography 2016 -Porcari (LU) -) -2018 she exhibit in the city of photography, Senigallia, the Della Rovere fortress hosts a photographic exhibition dedicated to the annual acquisitions of the Archive, which since 2015 is located at the Musinf (Municipal Museum of Modern Art, Information and Photography of Senigallia. The exhibition, organized by Prof. Giorgio Bonomi, offers a vast overview of the photographic self-portraits of Italian and foreign artists. Her self-portraits are part of the photographic archive Musinf- Senigallia (An), the same are published in the art book on self-portrait by Giorgio Bonomi, edited Rubettino – Her photographs are part of collections private, are published on different Photo Magazine.

Hotel Beaurivage

Senigallia (Ancona), Lungomare Marconi 28

-Italy-

9/28 JULY 2019

Curated: Giorgio Bonomi