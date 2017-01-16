America | Conceptual    422 Views  

Soap opera by Fang Tong

Soap opera | Fang Tong
Soap opera | Fang Tong

The soap opera format is a form of performance which most appropriately reflects a current state of life. The stage is always full of charm for me.

The stage, with its condensed and slightly rough scene structures, allows people to look forward to the continuation of the scene as a reflection of real life. The roughness of the deliberately constructed backgrounds produces a visually non-authentic effect as well as some symbolic meaning.

The beauty of the concentration of life elements is also integrated with some abstract feeling. I have always had a love between the real and surreal, which produces a sense of freedom.

The attempt here is to build the stage as a means of performance, with the camera fixed at the same point of view each time. The camera records each scene, composed of actors and artificial backgrounds in a performance of daily life, forming a cinematic series. The audience is immersed in the scene while at the same time they also seem to be a bystander, slowly seeking their own answers. [Official Website]

Soap opera | Fang Tong
