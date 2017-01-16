Soap opera by Fang Tong

The stage, with its condensed and slightly rough scene structures, allows people to look forward to the continuation of the scene as a reflection of real life. The roughness of the deliberately constructed backgrounds produces a visually non-authentic effect as well as some symbolic meaning.

The beauty of the concentration of life elements is also integrated with some abstract feeling. I have always had a love between the real and surreal, which produces a sense of freedom.

The attempt here is to build the stage as a means of performance, with the camera fixed at the same point of view each time. The camera records each scene, composed of actors and artificial backgrounds in a performance of daily life, forming a cinematic series. The audience is immersed in the scene while at the same time they also seem to be a bystander, slowly seeking their own answers. [Official Website]