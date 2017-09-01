Smoke That Travels

What happens when a story is forgotten? What a long journey it’s been. I started this film at 17, because I had a fear that part of my identity, my native Prairie Band Potawatomi heritage, would be inevitably lost in time. Through music, dance, and color, I’m inviting others to become immersed in the thoughts, histories, and emotions I grew up with. Little did I know that this film would take me on a journey for over a year. I got to meet indigenous communities from around the world – from the Sami of Scandinavia, Ainu of Japan, and many more – who were all dealing with the same struggle to preserve their language and culture. I felt so lucky to hear their stories and less alone.

Releasing this out into the world is a moment I will never forget, so here goes. I’ve dedicated this to my little (currently 3 year old) brother, Senachwine, as a reminder for myself to look back on in the future. Thank you so much to all who have supported this film time-capsule.

About Kayla Briët

Kayla Briët is a 19 year old award-winning filmmaker, composer, and artist. Recently, she was named a 2015 Future of Storytelling Fellow, 2016 National Young Arts Winner in Cinematic Arts, a 2016 MIT Chamber Scholar, an Oculus Launchpad Artist, a 2016 Adobe Creative Scholar, and a 2016 Sundance Film Festival Ignite Fellow. With a goal of combining her loves for art, science, and technology, Briët lives to empower and inspire through the many mediums of storytelling.