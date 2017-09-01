Asia | Events     278 Views   

PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai

© PIXY LIAO, Golden Mouse, 2014. Courtesy of Leo Xu Projects (Shanghai)

This time next week we open the fourth edition of the contemporary international art fair, PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai to leading collectors and VIPs from across the world.

Running from Friday 8 September through to Sunday 10 September at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, the fair offers a true site of discovery for visitors looking to see and purchase iconic masterpieces and the cutting-edge of contemporary photography. Limited VIP Tickets are available to buy online for VIP Preview or make sure to join us on our first public day, Saturday 9 September by booking tickets in advance. Enhance your experience of PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai by discovering the artists and galleries at the fair via the online catalogs

PHOTOFAIRS

8-10 September 2017

Room 305, Building 6 | N0. 631 Jiangning Road

Jing´an District | Shanghai – China

www.photofairs.org/shanghai/

