Back in Slovakia earlier this year.

I was very happy when Julia, one of the three sisters, contacted me, with idea to memorize her and her sisters in the traditional Slovak dresses which not while ago my grand grand mum was wearing like her every day dress. There are also some villages you can still find women wearing those dresses calling “kroj”. I love Slovakia and even l live in England for 12 years now, my heart is still with my country, traditions and stereotype which l want to remember forever and miss every day.

We token this pictures in Milotice Castle in Morava, Czechia, where my father and grandma came from, but l was born in Slovakia, same as my mum was Slovakian. The traditional dresses are from Skalica, Slovakia. Every village has different pattern on the dresses, so other people knows which village the person came from, which gender, what is her or his job, social status or region. We had different dresses for work, everyday wear, Sunday Church visit, celebrations like Christmas, Weddings, Christenings and feast.

Dresses are handmade. Each ribbon is handmade and cost around 300 euros. One dress cost around 800 euros. Every dress has accessories like bonnet or boots, which looks like wellies. Hope you enjoyed a bit tradition and if you visit Slovakia one day, let me know how you like it. [Official Website]