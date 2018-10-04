 
 

ConceptEuropeSlavic Bestiary by Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary project deals with decoding specific polish folk traditions using original folk garments and technique of wet plate collodion.
5517 min

It explores Slavic culture and is informed by pagan traditions that have been a part of my past, drawing upon connection between human and nature. Every photograph has originated as physical object-a glass plate. Original folk garments taken from the closets of polish museums bear the forgotten traditions-the figure of mythological Turon-that welcomed a new year or traditional costumes of Cracow-are authentic ritual costumes. 

About Magda Kuca

13.08.1993, born in Skarzysko-Kamienna. In 2015 obtained Bachelor’s degree in Photography at the University of Arts in Poznań, Poland. In 2018 obtained Master’s Degree in Photography at University of Arts London. Polish photographer currently based in London mostly interested in exploring cyclical nature of human rituals by utilizing historical photographic technique of wet plate collodion, using contexts of identity, memory and ethnological investigation. 

My work was a subject of individual exhibitions in various part of the world:2016 at Circulation(s) Festival in Paris, in 2017 my works commissioned byPhotography and the Archive Research Centre were exhibited in solo exhibition at LCC, London. Leading alternative and historical photographic techniques workshops (cyanotype, wet plate collodion, pinhole photography, gum bichromate, anthotype, gelatin silver printing and others) in UK and PL. Collaborated with various acclaimed art institutions and galleries, such as British Museum, University of Arts London, Spike Printing Studio in Bristol, Four Corners Gallery. [Official Website]

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Slavic Bestiary | Magda Kuca

Children of Buchenwald by Tadas Kazakevicius

