Dina began her career over 25 years ago as a photojournalist, evolving from a documentary and editorial photographer into an independent artist focusing on large-scale productions of nuanced photographic tableaux.

Her work is highly conceptual and complex, incorporating cultural archetypes and iconography with satirical narratives inspired by the collective unconscious and the human condition. The vivid and provocative still imagery emerges through an entirely cinematic technique, with Dina’s established methodology following a precise pre- to post production process.

Leaning into the visual language of pop surrealism, she stages narrative compositions that expose the underbelly of modern life, challenging the notions of cultural influence and inherent belief systems.

Goldstein was inspired by perso- nal events when she created the highly conceptual ‘Fallen Princesses’, 2007-2009. The series questions the “happily ever after” motif created by Disney and Western society. These critical works are revered online, at exhibitions and within education. Goldstein’s fascination with the theme of disillusionment is evident within her second major body of work ‘In the Dollhouse’, 2012, a 10 part sequential narrative that takes place inside a very pink adult sized Dollhouse belonging to Barbie and Ken. Alongside her trademark tradition of finely detailed productions, we are drawn to the dark elements of the unfolding narrative. Dina has won numerous awards such as the Arte Laguna Grand Prize, which invited her to attend a residency in India that inspired ‘Gods Of Suburbia’, 2014, a most complex photographic initiative. The work is a visual analysis of religious faith within the context of the modern forces of technology, science and secularism. In 2016 Dina released Modern Girl, a series inspired by Chinese advertising posters of the 1930’s. Modern Girl examines identity, gender roles, diasporic cultures, and consumerism. Snapshots From The Garden Of Eden, 2017 is Goldstein’s most recent series, commissioned by the Contemporary Jewish Museum Of San Francisco for the exhibit Jewish Folktales Retold: Artist as Maggid has recently been exhibited at the Jewish Museum Of Venice. Dina Goldstein was awarded the Prix Virginia in 2014, an International Prize for Women, and invited to Paris where an exhibit was mounted. Dina continues to independently produce new works and to show internationally at commercial and public galleries, art centers, festivals and museums. Goldstein’s latest series The 10 Commandments is based on her observations of the sea changes roiling America since the election of Donald Trump in 2016. [Official Website]

DINA GOLDSTEIN PUBLISHED IN OUR PRINT EDITION 10