 
 

EuropeNewsSilent Creatures photobook

After 16 solo exhibitions in Romania, this is my first Photobook. Self published, handmade, deluxe edition. There are black and white pictures, took between 2015-2018, on a 6x6 film camera.

For more than 10 years I tried to be invisible, to shoot without being noticed, and I loved wandering the streets. Then I start taking portraits, nudes, changing my approach. For one year, I shoot homeless portraits on the streets on 6×6 camera and after that exhibition I moved to nudes, trying to capture the women`s grace and the city`s energy. Is it possible to find a resemblance between them? The thrill of street photography was there. I tried not to shoot a beautiful naked body in front of a nice place in the city, but to find a connexion, a common energy. I worked only with non – professional models, trying to capture a true, genuine grace. My models were, most of them, artists, actresses, dancers, singers, photographers, or simply muses. I am extremely grateful for their kindness. Taken in Bucharest and several Romanian cities, these photographs are not the result of a well – organized photo sessions (no assistants, hairdresser, stylist) but of meetings between two beings, where every idea, emotion, improvisation is welcome.

Silent Creatures | Iulian Ignat

Format 20x20cm, 12 prints + cover

Textile Photo album PinchBook 20x20cm (with 8x8cm window)

Photo paper Matte Fine Art, 240g/mp, RC (resin coated)

12 ‘museum grade’ digital prints made with genuine Canon products

Handmade | Limited edition

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

