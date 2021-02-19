After 16 solo exhibitions in Romania, this is my first Photobook. Self published, handmade, deluxe edition. There are black and white pictures, took between 2015-2018, on a 6×6 film camera.
For more than 10 years I tried to be invisible, to shoot without being noticed, and I loved wandering the streets. Then I start taking portraits, nudes, changing my approach. For one year, I shoot homeless portraits on the streets on 6×6 camera and after that exhibition I moved to nudes, trying to capture the women`s grace and the city`s energy. Is it possible to find a resemblance between them? The thrill of street photography was there. I tried not to shoot a beautiful naked body in front of a nice place in the city, but to find a connexion, a common energy. I worked only with non – professional models, trying to capture a true, genuine grace. My models were, most of them, artists, actresses, dancers, singers, photographers, or simply muses. I am extremely grateful for their kindness. Taken in Bucharest and several Romanian cities, these photographs are not the result of a well – organized photo sessions (no assistants, hairdresser, stylist) but of meetings between two beings, where every idea, emotion, improvisation is welcome.
Silent Creatures | Iulian Ignat
Format 20x20cm, 12 prints + cover
Textile Photo album PinchBook 20x20cm (with 8x8cm window)
Photo paper Matte Fine Art, 240g/mp, RC (resin coated)
12 ‘museum grade’ digital prints made with genuine Canon products
Handmade | Limited edition
