Seeking Beauty by Berber Theunissen

Equipped with her Pentax camera (6×7 medium format negatives), Berber shoots portraits, still lives and landscapes.

These images are powerful and simultaneously stilled by the simplicity of their composition, their spherical colors, cuts, depth, claire-obscure, close cased shadows and overexposed segments. Her photos are pure, intimate and emotional charged.

Berber therefore chooses to shoot those situations on which one she has little grip. Through photography, she creates her own foothold to view her own life more objectively. This highly personal approach is placed directly next to her research and curiosity into “the other”, leaving a wealthy space for the viewer’s own interpretation, remainly largely unaware of what exactly occurs.

About ‘Seeking Beauty’ she says: “Seeking Beauty is about trying to escape daily life, daily negativity and cruelty what we see everywhere we look. Obsessed with all the different kinds of moods and vibes we experience, day in, day out. Even the little things can cause an emotional rollercoaster of tears and laughter. We can understand some of these experiences, but others offer us no clue.”

About Berber Theunissen

Berber Theunissen (Otterlo, 1989) graduated cum laude from the Fotoacademie in Amsterdam in 2013. For her graduation series “Vagabond” she explored how one lives without a permanent home, and how it feels to wander between friends and family with few possessions. January 1st of 2015 she moved back to the nature, the surrounding that inspires her most. Her work has been exhibited and widely published in various online and print blogs and magazines. Subsequently, Berber’s work was selected by Foam as a part of the exhibition ‘Photo Town’ in Felix&Foam, as well as being selected for the New Dutch Photography Talent in GUP Gallery Amsterdam. [Official Website]