Scotland and the Environment is a conceptual series touching on a variety of contemporary issues facing Scotland today, such as plastic pollution, marine conservation, intensive agriculture and woodland protection.

Whilst we frequently see images of starving polar bears and melting ice caps through the important work of global publications such as National Geographic, it is easy to forget that there are also serious issues at stake much closer to home.

With the rising volume of disposable plastic as well as the loss of valuable natural habits and migratory routes, it is my hope that the imagery behind the project will captivate the imagination of the audience, and in turn raise questions of individual and corporate responsibility. It is the contributions of the individual as well as major businesses that can help protect Scotland’s beautiful nature and wildlife.

As a native Scot, I care deeply about the world that surrounds me, and issues of environmental pollution and wildlife protection are very close to my heart. The natural flora and fauna of Scotland’s beautiful landscape has brought me years of pleasure, and it is my duty as an artist to discuss these issues before it is too late.

Drawing inspiration from classic Surrealist art as well as the advertising work of non-profit organisations such as the Surfrider Foundation and the World Wildlife Fund, the project aims to present these everyday issues in a fresh and engaging way. Using carefully planned composite photography, it is my hope that these images will catch the attention of the viewer, but as we gaze longer on each individual scene, the deeper underlying messages become clear and are impossible to ignore.

The project was shot over the period of approximately six months in 2018, and has since been widely exhibited. Images from this series have been featured in the Royal National Gallery in Edinburgh, The Royal West Academy of Art in Bristol, The ARB Gallery in Cambridge, The Old Truman Brewery in London and the 5&33 Gallery in Amsterdam.

About Gavin Smart

Gavin is a freelance photographer and digital assistant based in Edinburgh, working throughout the UK and beyond.

He originally trained as a classical and jazz musician at London’s Guildhall School of Music, before moving to Paris as an artisan baker, working with leading French boulangerie Eric Kayser. His photographic work is as diverse as his background, bringing together many creative elements in his work. He draws particular inspiration from the art, design and photography that he was exposed to during his time in Paris.

Working with people from all walks of life, Gavin enjoys capturing unique stories with authenticity, sensitivity and creative flair. Comfortable working in many different photographic situations, his work covers many different genres from commercial and advertising, lifestyle and portraiture.

He has won a number of awards in the UK and beyond, highlights of which include runner-up in the European Professional Photographer of the Year 2019, MPA Student Photographer of the Year 2018, BIPP Student Photographer of the Year 2017, and finalist in the 2018 AOP Awards. [Official Website]