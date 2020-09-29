In the german City Hamburg many events take place every year, in which also a lot of visitors take part, who travel especially for this purpose. One of these events is the “Schlagermove” (“Hit song-Move”).
The participants gather on a large square in the middle of the city to take a seat on one of the “festively and eye-catchingly” decorated trucks and dance to the pop music. Here you also meet with like-minded people with whom you would like to experience this event together. Of course, the participants dressed, or better said dressed up, in an appropriate outfit. And this colorful and sometimes bizarre disguise gives this event a certain cheerful touch. There are young women who have dressed up as “King of pop”, a “boy group” with guitar, self-indulgent teens, a large group of smurfs, imaginative make-up, other meaningful disguises and people who still have to check important messages quickly. What made this event so special that day, before the actual “move” on the trucks began, was a powerful, intense sudden rain shower that lasted for over half an hour, and for which, of course, very few participants were prepared. Children were quickly wrapped in “foils”, others squeezed together under an umbrella, some simply ignored the rain and then had a rather wet costume. The snack and beverage pavilions set up on the square quickly became a “last resort” for many participants and crowded under the narrow roofs. Some of them were already sitting in the two-story trucks and those on the lower floor were much more “cheerful” than those on the upper floor. The whole place changed very quickly into a “landscape” with many water areas. But this downpour did not discourage the participants, on the contrary. It gave the impression that it had become a particularly funny touch to this “Schlagermove” (“Hit song-Move”). (Official Website)
