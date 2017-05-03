Black Eye Gallery and Head On Photo Festival 2017 are pleased to announce US artist Robin Schwartz and her exhibition Amelia and the Animals

Amelia and the Animals is an extraordinary body of work drawn from actual journeys undertaken by mother and daughter in the interspecies world they inhabit with animals, of all varieties, over the past thirteen years.

The world that is explored is one where the line between human and animal overlaps or is blurred, where animals are part of mother and child’s world and humans are a part of theirs. Fantasies and eccentricities are explored to create a cultural space in the photographs where animals not only co-exist with humans, but also interact as full partners.

Schwartz is driven to depict relationships with animals in the hope that these moments portray the sameness of humans and animals. The images show young Amelia’s enormous fortitude and ingenuity through her ability to relate to each individual animal with kindness and respect. Daughter becomes more than muse through her capacity to be smart, brave and tough enough to calmly cajole these animals. The temporal aspect of this project only enriches as the subject matures and animal explorations expand.