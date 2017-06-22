Riverscape by Mohammad Rahman

The riverscape of Bangladesh tells the story about the natural beauty of Bangladesh.

The mood, artistic appeal, loneliness, solitude, and tranquility of our riverscape, attract many art seekers to dive into the beauty of the Mother Nature.

Since the beauty of our river and riverscape is noticeable, I thought I would like to take the opportunity to share it with the world. To achieve this dream, I started capturing since 2013 in my hometown. The riverscape I took it’s around the bank of the mighty river the Padma which flows through Rajbari district in Bangladesh.

The challenge with the riverscape is it’s not possible to get the full beauty of it in a year, it requires years and years of passion to capture the right light in the right time with the desirable, soulful composition. On the other hand side, the beauty of this passion is- it gives huge opportunity to explore different light on different seasons, capture the different shape of the sandy island the river made each year etc. In this project, I tried to capture a small part of that huge opportunity which is the mist, fog, winter, river and their interaction to decorate the Mother Nature with time.

About Mohammad Rahman

I am a hobbyist Landscape photographer from Bangladesh, living in Australia. By profession, I am a software developer and part time student of the Ph.D. course in University of Canberra, Australia. I love to capture the variation of the light. The simple composition but in panoramic format is my passion. Through my photographs, the art seeker will explore the different dimension of the Bangladesh and its beauty of the riverscape. I have received few photographic awards from International photo competition.