Riad Mirage Club by Loïc Vendrame

Through a “concrete tsunami” exploration of ghost cities, aborted tourism projects, unused infrastructures, or roads leading to nowhere, this project plunges us into a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, vestige of this modern age mixing economic failures, corrupt elected officials, megalomaniac investors and dreams of home-ownership.

Witnesses of this big waste of – often public – money, these modern ruins hide human and ecological tragedies: indebted and defrauded people, homes finished but abandoned when so many people can’t find a place to live, and Nature disfigured for nothing, even in areas protected by law.

Throughout a visual approach combining aestheticism and graphism, Riad Mirage Club reports the impact of the 2008 financial crisis which directly affected Morocco. Marrakech, main touristic destination, experienced an outbreak of property programs, characterized by a strong demand and soaring prices, in an unregulated area where everyone could become a promoter. Today, these concrete skeletons continue to dot the semi-desert landscape around Marrakech. [Official Website]