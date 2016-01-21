Renaissance Man by Marc Boily

Stylist April Peters owner of House Gallery has been a pillar of inspiration to the Vancouver community for over 25 years. Her love of art and fashion continuously looks for new ways to express the sheer gratitude for life of all things new and old, bridging craftsmanship and design to create transformational garments enhancing the human experience.

Canadian TV broadcaster, with a little more time on my hands I’ve decided to pursue a few dreams I had in mind… It starts with flying UAS/UAV/Drones/Quadcopter, shooting video and stills with an eye from above.

I’ve also spent 3 years in Film School back in 1990 and never pursued that until now, naturally the camera has a large impact on the results and fascinates me! I m about to embark on a long journey with no clear road map ahead but a desire to look from above and beyond. So I’ve decided to explore photography from all angles which is very much an extension of my 15 years in graphic design working on other people’s pictures, time to work with my own. I hope you enjoy the scenery through my eyes. [Official Website]

Inspirations

Music, landscape, light, Fine Arts And the perception one has seeing things through a small rectangle and the multiple interpretations it can provide.

Credits

Designer and Stylist : AprilPeters – House Gallery Boutique | Makeup: JenniferLittle | Models : KieronRhysLillo | JenniferLittle