Refusing Landscapes by Wouter Dasselaar

However, the strength of nature is visible in many places, making it both respected and feared.

Japan has one of the highest population densities in the world. Due to the country’s high need of space and a culture where efficiency and organising are of high priority, it’s landscapes are highly cultivated.

The series ‘Refusing Landscapes’ examines the close relationship between man and nature in Japan.

About Wouter Dasselaar

The focus of Dutch photographer Wouter Dasselaar is on (man-made) landscapes. Influenced by New Topographics, his work is often simple, calm and neutrally colored. For this feature, we’re presenting his series Refusing Landscapes. This body of work was selected him for GUP’s NEW Dutch Photography Talent 2017. [Official Website]