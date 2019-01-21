 
 

EuropeStoryReality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania by Giannis Angelakis

Photographs are fleeting moments that are kept for the purpose of telling stories. As a photojournalist and a street photographer, I like to photograph the moments that take place where I live, at Chania, a small city on the island of Crete, at the south corner of Greece.
78413 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Photographs are fleeting moments that are kept for the purpose of telling stories. As a photojournalist and a street photographer, I like to photograph the moments that take place where I live, at Chania, a small city on the island of Crete, at the south corner of Greece.

Streets are a large part of our everyday lives. In streets no matter how different we are, we coexist. Streets are the veins where all people circulate. In this sense, streets are the place that the richness of life becomes evident. But Crete is a touristic destination with sandy beaches and picturesque sunsets. 

Crete, in the years of the crisis became even more depended on the tourism industry. Everything seems to evolve around tourism. But in a way, the magnification of dependence of how the economy works from tourism makes Chania a less rich place, somehow reduced to an image that fits the idea tourists have of a touristic destination. 

The constant repetition of similar images of beautiful sunny beaches, glorious sunsets and almost caricaturistic portraits of “indigenous people” imprints in the minds of people that this is really Crete. It casts a shadow to everything else that doesn’t serve the dominant narrative. What is hidden is the richness of life, the stories and events where everyday people that live in Crete make meaning of their life. 

My effort is to bring back to the surface – as much as I can – all this richness of life that is hidden behind images of a touristic destination. In reality, what I believe is hidden are the real people behind the touristic product named Crete. And this is a problem. Because the more the touristic narrative prevails, the less important become all the other narratives which constitute the real lives of the people who live in the island. 

As a news reporter I am trying to connect the dots between everyday life and news combining street photography with photojournalism, capturing the news of everyday life, documenting news as moments with significance for the purpose of telling stories.  

Here, I have selected and present to you a mixture of photos that capture moments which I think make evident the richness of life in the city of Chania; The plurality of stories that are hidden behind the dominant touristic narrative.

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

Reality behind the touristic veil at the city of Chania | Giannis Angelakis

previous
A New America by Robert LeBlanc
next
The Movers by Katinka Herbert
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

Portraits by Justina Soulas

AmericaFeaturedShotPortraits by Justina Soulas

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY