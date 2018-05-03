Postarchitecture by Victor Enrich

The work of Victor Enrich is intimately connected to architecture. Since our origins, mankind has expressed itself in different ways, using all sorts of techniques and technologies, in order to communicate and evolve.

And architecture, as a form of knowledge, is not an exception. In fact, architecture has always played a very important role in the evolution of mankind, which witnesses how a vast amount of activities that performs take place inside or around an architectural object. For instance, architecture has helped mankind to feel closer to gods and divinities, or it has shown the people how power looks like, or even has brought peace among tribes that were historically always at war. Architecture has played also an important role in art, especially at the times of the Italian Renaissance, in which perspective was begun to be used as a way to depict space. Taking all this into consideration, Victor Enrich defines his research field in the expansion of the limits that architecture has already achieved in its role within society, with the attempt of transcending its standard, and more obvious, functions, while exploring at the same time situations in which the role of architecture is yet to be defined, towards an enhanced way to connect abstract ideas with definite feelings, in what we could call post­architecture.

About Victor Enrich