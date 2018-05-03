Postarchitecture by Victor Enrich

The work of Victor Enrich is intimately connected to architecture. Since our origins, mankind has expressed itself in different ways, using all sorts of techniques and technologies, in order to communicate and evolve.
And architecture, as a form of knowledge, is not an exception. In fact, architecture has always played a very important role in the evolution of mankind, which witnesses how a vast amount of activities that performs take place inside or around an architectural object. For instance, architecture has helped mankind to feel closer to gods and divinities, or it has shown the people how power looks like, or even has brought peace among tribes that were historically always at war. Architecture has played also an important role in art, especially at the times of the Italian Renaissance, in which perspective was begun to be used as a way to depict space. Taking all this into consideration, Victor Enrich defines his research field in the expansion of the limits that architecture has already achieved in its role within society, with the attempt of transcending its standard, and more obvious, functions, while exploring at the same time situations in which the role of architecture is yet to be defined, towards an enhanced way to connect abstract ideas with definite feelings, in what we could call postarchitecture.
About Victor Enrich
Born in Barcelona, in 1976. Since early life showed interest in all sort of construction games which, with the passing of time, ended up in a strong passion of architecture. In the late 80s, during his youth established a strong connection with computer graphics and began working on 3D projects depicting, first, houses, and then, whole entire cities. In the college years he began working professionally as a 3d architecture illustrator, a career that took him busy for almost 15 years. Most of his customers were architects, many of them, former teachers of him at college. In 2007 years, even though the success of his professional endeavors, he decided to resign and change direction, leaving all sort of commercial 3D productions and entering a world of experimentation with the sole goal of self-knowledge. A path that has led him to enter the art segment for is the perfect framework to develop his ideas. To this date, his work is focused in the creation of links between feelings and volumes, via the constant observation of architecture and any sort of urban scenario. [Official Website]