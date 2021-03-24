 
 

EuropeShotPortraits and personal spaces; My.self by Michelle Sank

I was interested in how cultural and social values are expressed within ethnically diverse communities living there and how the emphasis on body image, performance and dress are a means of personal expression.

Between 2016 and 2018 I was commissioned by Multistory to document the diversity of young people and their lives in the Black Country.

I was interested in how cultural and social values are expressed within ethnically diverse communities living there and how the emphasis on body image, performance and dress are a means of personal expression. I was also captivated by the way that these rituals often mark a socially recognised transition to adulthood and responsibility and how these rites of passage can differ from male to female. Linked to this is my interest too in current gender transitioning issues.

The subjects were photographed in their bedrooms so that the objects and decoration within became metaphors for their individuality and their cultural contexts. 

I was very privileged to have gained access to the personal spaces of the young people I worked with and the generosity offered to me in communicating about their lives – their heritage, their struggles and their aspirations.What really struck me photographically were the mementos and references that said so much about who they are at this point in their lives both culturally and as adolescents.

The accompanying publication My.Self contains interviews from some of the participants alongside the portraits. [Multistory]

About Michelle Sank

Michelle Sank was born in South Africa and settled in the UK in 1987. She cites this background as informing her interest in sub-cultures and the exploration of contemporary social issues and challenges. Her crafted portraits meld place and person creating sociological, visual and psychological landscapes and narratives. 

Her photographs have been exhibited and published extensively in the UK, Europe, Australia and Mexico, South Africa and the U.S.A. Her imagery is held in the permanent collections of Allan Servais, Brussells, Open Eye Gallery Archive, Liverpool, Societe Jersiaise and Guernsey Museum, Channel Islands, Southeast Museum of Photography, Florida and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas, RAMM, Exeter and The Museum of Youth Culture, UK.

She has undertaken continuous commissions and residencies for prominent galleries and magazines in Europe and the USA and her work has won awards in numerous prestigious competitions including the Taylor Wessing Prize and the British Journal of Photography. She was recently a winner in The Portrait of Britain 2020 and the Photo Review international competition, and is a recipient of the Rapid Response Fund, The Contemporary Arts Society for purchase of work from the series “Breathe” that she has been making during Covid for exhibition and the archive at RAMM in Exeter.

Sank has four published books, The Water’s Edge: Women on the Waterfront (Published by Liverpool University Press) – a study of women who worked and still work on Liverpool’s Docks, Becoming: (Published by Belfast Exposed Photography and Ffotogallery,) – a major monograph featuring her youth portraits taken over five years accompanied by an essay by David Goldblatt The Submerged: about the landscape and inhabitants of Aberystwyth, Wales accompanied by an essay by Liz Wells (Published by Schilt Publishing) and My.Self: about the cultural identity amongst diverse young people in the Black Country – UK (Published by Multistory) [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Doug’s Gym; The Last of Its Kind by Norm Diamond
next
Little Black boy by Rashod Taylor
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Presence by Daniel Murtagh

AmericaShotPresence by Daniel Murtagh

For Daniel Murtagh, the essence of a good portrait is ‘Presence’ , the experience of a person not merely seen, but felt . "I like to compare it to the experience in music , a certain combination of sounds expresses the intent of the composer"
Namikake by Arito Nishiki

AsiaConceptNamikake by Arito Nishiki

By southern coastline of Niigata City is located in northern part of the Sea of Japan. A village sank into the sea by a coastal erosion called "Namikake" in their region.
New York by Manuel Armenis

B&WCityEuropeNew York by Manuel Armenis

Cities, like people, have a personality. It is this personality that makes them unique and distinguishable. It might help us to read and comprehend a city or we might get challenged, confused or overwhelmed by it.
Clarity by Patrick Ems

B&WBioEuropeClarity by Patrick Ems

Patrick Ems, was born 1980 in Zurich. Twenty years of photographic experience, he has become an award-winning fine art photographer, known for his unique black and whity style.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Oblique rays of light by Guillaume d´Hubert

B&WBioEuropeFeaturedOblique rays of light by Guillaume d´Hubert

Walking through the garden where the famous French author was raised leads me to connect with ancient feelings surviving around like perfumes in the air.
The sensual side of women; Route 66 by Remi Rebillard

EuropeShotThe sensual side of women; Route 66 by Remi Rebillard

Photographer, but above all an artist. Devoted almost exclusively to his personal research since 2009, he asks us about the future of our society through his other passion, women.
TRENDING STORIES
Nice Nosing You by Elke Vogelsang

BioEuropeFeaturedNice Nosing You by Elke Vogelsang

Born in 1972 Elke Vogelsang turned her professional life upside down later in life to leave a smoothly running and profitable but dull job as a translator to pursue what she loves - photography.
The Unapproachable by Joachim Michael Feigl

B&WCityEuropeThe Unapproachable by Joachim Michael Feigl

The analogous photographic work The Unapproachable is concerned with trees those stand alone and work in their predominantly urban environment.
Death in the Camera Store; Learning from Fear

DodhersDeath in the Camera Store; Learning from Fear

I am standing with my fingers knitted together, resting on the top of my head. A few feet away, there is a gun pointed at my face, and I'm trying like I've never tried anything to not pee on myself.
Ad Infinitum by Kris Vervaeke

B&WConceptEuropeAd Infinitum by Kris Vervaeke

This is a selection from more than 1,000 pictures taken of portraits found on the tombstones in Hong Kong’s cemeteries
I am South Africa by Carla Kogelman

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryI am South Africa by Carla Kogelman

Creativity and positive focus and energy are for her the base and the ingredients for growth. To develop, to grow, to have a richer live as a human being.
Postarchitecture by Victor Enrich

CityEuropeFeaturedPostarchitecture by Victor Enrich

The work of Victor Enrich is intimately connected to architecture. Since our origins, mankind has expressed itself in different ways, using all sorts of techniques and technologies, in order to communicate and evolve.
Anatomy of a Photograph by Kerekes István

DnaEuropeAnatomy of a Photograph by Kerekes István

I made the picture in 2009 June, when I was for a little trip in Maramures county, in northern Romania. When I saw this little girl, she was just swinging in the veranda of their house.
Heroes by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryHeroes by Erberto Zani

Acid attack survivors in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh most of the people called them “monsters” or, sometimes, “victims”. But they prefer to be considered “survivors”. For me are heroes.
Long exposure: Aquis Petrae by Ricardo Canales

AmericaB&WBioLong exposure: Aquis Petrae by Ricardo Canales

This work is the representation of the permanent movement of marine waters and its erosive impact on the rocks of the coastal edge. This natural process, constant and of high energetic impact, allows to sculpt the rock in a gradual and progressive way, generating beautiful and capricious rock formations.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd