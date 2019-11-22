I have been following Berna Sanchís’ work since its inception and I have always detected one constant item: his attention to everyday existence, specially to what it has of diverse and unknowed.

The result of this has a kaleidoscopic nature which is always varied but, at the same time, equal. Varied because the technical treatment, in stubborn experimentation; equal because the sensitivity it stamps, in constant self affirmation.

No matter if he shoots to street artists, peddlers or beggars who have become goosip magazines main characters, Berna’s photographic language always reveals two aspects that, to my mind, are necessary for the acquisition of his own creative expression: on the one hand, he has something specific to say (and if it is possible, which not only is interesting for the artist); and on the other hand, a way to saying it that actually illustrate it (understanding by illustration every tool that could place the message on its aesthetics aspect.

In “Estrellas de otra galaxia” (Other Galaxy Stars) it is the turn of athletes. But not of any athlete, but of those who claim for another way to understand both the attitude towards life and the values scale on which life should be based.

If existence is a challenge ( and sport practice is a reflection of it), the main characters of “Estrellas de otra galaxia” personify the perfect hero role-model.

They are sports specialists unknown to the general public, but not because this they are less attractive or exciting. They develop activities that attract little or no media attention, nor institutional support, nor private sponsors. Their supporters follow them in isolated settings, which have a depthness on where all together share the leading role. That reflects the loneliness that athelets face when they practice Lacrosse, Orienteering or Jugger… but, as well, Berna reflects the pride of those who have managed to climb on the top of the podium, despite the tremendous difficulty caused by the social invisibility of their hobbies.

Thus, Berna’s low angles shots and his athletes’ full shots are eloquent; the careful lighting, sometimes almost metallic, that generates a formal contrast whose counterpoint is that other human contrast: the one of respect for fair play, the effort and discipline that those anonymous Champions have been cultivating in the shadows of the commercialized mass shows which, unfortunately, do not preserve too much the innate values of sport. [Tex: Juanma Gonzalez / Translation: Salvador Escarré]

About Berna Sanchis

Born in Palma de Mallorca, he lives in Alicante. Is a firefighter Professional and photographer. He studied the higher cycle of Image at the IES Luis Garcia Berlanga and Ciudad de la luz studies. He has made the module of contemporary art and photography at Mistos school from Alicante, as well as the advanced photography course thanks to the scholarship granted by the same school. Different courses and workshops on lighting and composition at the L’Espai school and Project laboratory in Mistos school. Member of the Photographic Club of Alicante and member of the direction of the Levantine Federation of photography. Organizer since its inception in 2016 of the national contest of firefighters photography. Passionate about photography, in his words, he enjoys it more every day. Especially interested in street photography as well as, although it seems strange the staged photography within the Documentary plan. He is currently working on a project that talks about the current situation in the fire services of Spain. At the same time too is doing another documentary work on a mountainous territory of the Alicante coast.