Paris Photo 2018

Paris Photo, premier international art fair dedicated to the photographic medium, announces 180 exhibitors for the main gallery and book sectors—149 galleries and 31 art book dealers representing 28 countries, reunited at the historic Grand Palais in Paris from November 8–11, 2018.

The selection includes specialist dealers showcasing historic and rare work, cutting edge galleries promoting innovative young artists, and major international galleries highlighting today’s most significant artists working with image-based art.

Welcomed this year are 25 new galleries (compared to 2017) including 17 first-ever participations, testifying to the vivacity of the market and the increasing interest for image-based art. Among the newcomers, Marc Selwyn (Los Angeles) with conceptual photography from California; Enrico Astuni (Bologna) presenting works by David Medalla and Steven Pipin; In Situ (Paris) with the Canadian artist Lynne Cohen; Anahava (Helsinki) with a focus on the Finish art scene; Art+Text (Budapest) showcasing Hungarian Neo-avant-garde photography; Fisheye (Paris) with a virtual reality project; Catinca Tabaracu (New York/Harare) & L’Agence (Paris) present photography happenings in Zimbabwe; and new territories with Galerie 127 (Marrakech).

Returning galleries include Rosegallery (Santa Monica), Cécile Fakhoury (Abidjan), Feldbush Wiesner Rudolph (Berlin), Keith de Lellis (New York), Patricia Conde (Mexico) and after a long absence Priska Pasquer (Cologne) and Goodman (Johannesburg/Cape Town), the latter with a series of vintage photographs from the recently deceased David Goldblatt.

Discover and rediscover leading artists through a viewing of an artistic ensemble with 27 solo shows: South African Santu Mofokeng (Carlier Gebauer, Berlin); Steve Kahn with an ensemble of conceptual works (Casemore Kirkeby, San Francisco); Michel Journiac with the iconic series 24 Hours in the Life of an Ordinary Woman (Christophe Gaillard, Paris); Ari Marcopoulos presents American subculture (Frank Elbaz, Paris/Dallas); Mao Ishikawa the emergence of female photographers in 1960s Japan (NAP, Tokyo); the American feminist artist Joan Lyons, until now little presented in Europe (Steven Kasher New York); vintage works by Ralph Gibson (Paci, Brescia/Porto Cervo); landscapes by Lynn Davis (Karsten Greve, Paris/Cologne); and projects by Axel Hütte (Nikolaus Ruzicka, Salzburg), Barbara Probst (Kuckei + Kuckei, Berlin) and Erez Israeli (Crone, Vienna).

Book sector publishers and specialized art book dealers are reunited in the center of the Fair, recognized for their role in the continuing narrative of photography and the advancement of its artists. One of the Fair’s most animated sectors, visitors are offered an important selection of limited and rare editions and may attend book launches and over 200 signature sessions with renowned artists.

The PRISMES sector, presented in the prestigious Salon d’Honneur overlooking the main floor, showcases galleries presenting exceptional and historically significant ensembles, with 14 curated projects featuring large format works, series and installations exploring photography’s diverse forms and practices.

The Film sector, presented in the mk2 Grand Palais cinema, highlights the relationship between still and moving images with films and artist videos selected by Pascale Cassagnau (Head of Audiovisual Collections and New Media at Centre National des Arts Plastiques—CNAP) and Matthieu Orléan (Artistic Advisor at La Cinémathèque Française).

New for 2018, Paris Photo inaugurates the Curiosa sector, curated this year by independent curator and writer Martha Kirszenbaum (recently named curator of the French Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale). For this first edition a selection of erotic images will be unveiled, challenging our gaze on the fantasized and fetishicized body, and tackling relations of power, domination and gender issues.

This year the Fair celebrates women photographers with Elles x Paris Photo, a project headed by Fannie Escoulen (independent curator) and supported by the French Ministry of Culture, leading visitors on a parcours through the stands of Paris Photo and continuing on throughout the capital.

The list of exhibitors for the PRISMES and Curiosa sectors will be released in July. The list of exhibitors for FILM sector will be released in September.

The Paris Photo Public Programme is a central aspect of the Fair providing visitors with first-hand insights and access to the art world. The programme includes curated exhibitions with renowned public and private institutions and Paris Photo partners including our official partners BMW and J.P. Morgan, the Platform cycle of talks with curators, artists, collectors and critics, the film programme, the Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation PhotoBook Awards, Carte Blanche – Students, and special events exploring the unique history of the medium; varying visions, practices and emerging trends. The “In Paris during Paris Photo” programme reunites a dense network of cultural institutions, including major museums, arts centers, and private foundations throughout Paris comprising some of the world’s most historically rich photographic collections. Major photographic exhibitions include Dorathea Lange at Jeu de Paume, Martine Franck at Fondation Henri Cartier Bresson, JR at Maison Européenne de la photographie, August Sander at Memorial de la Shoah, The Nadar—A Photographic Legend at Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

Paris Photo 2018 8 Nov – 11 Nov 2018 Avenue Winston Churchill

75001 Paris

www.parisphoto.com