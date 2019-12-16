Ouranos is a serie of black and white photographs, where the sky takes a central part to stress on the ambiance created by the clouds. Above the sea or a city, clouds have the power to change the light and how we see the horizon.
Ouranos comes from the Greek “Ουρανός” which means “sky”. In the Greek Mythology, the Earth (“Gaia”) gave birth to the sky. The sky is therefore intimately linked to the earth, and can not exist without it.
Everywhere in the world, children are observing their environment, the people, the sky. We probably all looked at the clouds and play the ‘cloud game’ comparing clouds’ shape with animals or objects. In some regions, farmers looked at the clouds to predict the next day weather while the others just live the day and keep it as a daily surprise. It’s almost impossible to imagine a day without looking at the sky. It has the power to change our mood, to be dark or bright, clear or covered… Everyday, the sky gives us a different and unique show.
From our mother-earth, everyday, everywhere, we contemplate the Ouranos.
About Jean-Marc Delivert
I’m J.Marc Delivert (but my friends call me Marc), I’m originally from France. I was born in a volcano, in a region that I call the “Middle-Earth of France”. I grew up in the mountains and along a river. I kept living in small villages until I studied at the University of Lyon, which is such a beautiful metropole where you can eat great food! For many years, I dreamed to write books, but it was too hard. One day I discovered photography and I realized that I’d better write stories with images! I first did my best with a digital compact camera during my university years, I was quite proud of it at the time!
Living in places surrounded by nature, I always traveled around to discover new landscapes, where I could take photos to show the diversity of earth’s beauty. I love contemplating every details of elements around me: the shape of a river, the different types of clouds in the sky, the geometry of mountains or the colors of a forest.
In 2012, I moved one year to study in Athens, Greece. It was a very intense year for my photography life: visiting, travelling, exploring… there was no day without going through the city and the country without a camera in my pocket. Since then, I focused on what makes this place unique and stress on the local identity with street and landscape photography. In other words, I was capturing what made me fall in love with this place!
As I was feeling like I didn’t finish something there, I moved again to Athens and stayed a few more years. I had the great opportunity to work with an important company specialized in photography (I can’t say the brand!) where I was training people on how to use digital imaging products. That was also the time when I learned a lot about gears and changed my personal equipments. After hours, and days, and months of practice, I won my first photography competition with this brand (still can’t say the name!).
I discovered and experienced other types of photography as well (while keeping a signiticative interest for landscape and travel photography) and started various personal projects. I’m now living in Spain, and I’m still working on most of them, but I hope, very soon, that it will look like something great… better than a book I would have written!
