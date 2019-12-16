About Jean-Marc Delivert

I’m J.Marc Delivert (but my friends call me Marc), I’m originally from France. I was born in a volcano, in a region that I call the “Middle-Earth of France”. I grew up in the mountains and along a river. I kept living in small villages until I studied at the University of Lyon, which is such a beautiful metropole where you can eat great food! For many years, I dreamed to write books, but it was too hard. One day I discovered photography and I realized that I’d better write stories with images! I first did my best with a digital compact camera during my university years, I was quite proud of it at the time!

Living in places surrounded by nature, I always traveled around to discover new landscapes, where I could take photos to show the diversity of earth’s beauty. I love contemplating every details of elements around me: the shape of a river, the different types of clouds in the sky, the geometry of mountains or the colors of a forest.

In 2012, I moved one year to study in Athens, Greece. It was a very intense year for my photography life: visiting, travelling, exploring… there was no day without going through the city and the country without a camera in my pocket. Since then, I focused on what makes this place unique and stress on the local identity with street and landscape photography. In other words, I was capturing what made me fall in love with this place!

As I was feeling like I didn’t finish something there, I moved again to Athens and stayed a few more years. I had the great opportunity to work with an important company specialized in photography (I can’t say the brand!) where I was training people on how to use digital imaging products. That was also the time when I learned a lot about gears and changed my personal equipments. After hours, and days, and months of practice, I won my first photography competition with this brand (still can’t say the name!).

I discovered and experienced other types of photography as well (while keeping a signiticative interest for landscape and travel photography) and started various personal projects. I’m now living in Spain, and I’m still working on most of them, but I hope, very soon, that it will look like something great… better than a book I would have written!