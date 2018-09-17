It is a deep trip done to closed eyes, building internal images across the skin, for secondary and deep ways of the Toscana, in a place of Siena’s province, far from the noise and the frenzy of a life increasingly intensive, far from the color with which we fill the senses, trying to leave scarcely the skeleton, the most essential of a landscape that fills the soul.

The treatment of postproduction of every photography, the underposición of the flight of ravens in some of the images, points to take us to a time that does not exist, where every thing remains suspended, beyond the shot of the chamber, to freeze the movement, as if it was a mirror of us themselves, to a melancholy condition and introspection.

About Yuri Rodolfo Alvarez

I Was born in Santiago of Chile in 1961.I studied ingenerie, medicine and journalism, without managing to be entitled. I took part from the movement of opposition to the dictatorship of Pinochet, moments in that I began to give my first steps in the art, photography and literature. I devoted myself to the journalism, managing to be a night publisher, in an important popular Chilean newsletter, The Fourth one. I have worked for diverse Chilean mass media, as photographer and journalist. I have been employed as small businessman at the area gastroníomica. And nowadays I am employed at a textile factory at Italy. Like an artist I have realized exhibitions in Montalcino, Siena, Tyrant and Sondrio, Italy, and in Santiago and Valparaiso, Chile, and have received diverse mentions, the last gained credit the fair of art scarcely realized in Sondrio.