 
 

EuropeStoryOld Times by Seigar

Old Times is a photo-narrative series that tells a story of traditions and how these have evolved wisely over many centuries. The Hortobágy National Park, in Hungary, is a big place where people, animals and nature coexist together with the values of respect and love.
Old Times is a photo-narrative series that tells a story of traditions and how these have evolved wisely over many centuries.

The Hortobágy National Park, in Hungary, is a big place where people, animals and nature coexist together with the values of respect and love. In these hopeful images, we can find this World Heritage Site becoming almost an old times paradise full of folklore, culture and wildlife in its natural habitats. This is also Europe, an unusual and alternative presentation of its identity. The unique shepherding way of life and the coreographic dance of the talented horsemen and their horses make us think a balance is possible to achieve.

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

About Seigar

Seigar is a philologist in English, a highschool teacher, and a curious photographer based in Tenerife. He is a fetishist for reflections, saturated colors, details and religious icons. He feels passion for pop culture that shows in his series. He considers himself a travel and street photographer. His aim as an artist is to tell tales with his camera, to capture moments but trying to give them a new frame and perspective. Travelling is his inspiration. However, he tries to show more than mere postcards from his visits, creating a continuous conceptual line story from his trips. The details and subject matters come to his camera once and once again, almost becoming an obsession. His three most ambitious projects so far are his “Plastic People”, a study on anthropology and sociology that focuses on the humanization of the mannequins he finds in the shop windows all over the world, “Response to Ceal Floyer for the Summer Exhibition” a conceptual work that understands art as a form of communication, and his “Tales of a city”, an ongoing urban photo-narrative project taken in London. He is a self-taught visual artist, though he has also done a two years course in advanced photography and one in cinema and television. He usually covers public events with his camera showing his interest for social documentation. He has participated in several exhibitions: FotoNoviembre TEA, TenDíez, Círculo de Bellas Artes, Phe Gallery, Instituto de Estudios Hispánicos, Espacio Cultural Castillo de San Felipe, ULL Rafael Ramos García International Photography Awards, Tank Festival, Sala Fleming Art Gallery, Loosen Art Gallery in Rome, Haze Gallery in Berlin, and others; and his works have also been featured in international publications: Blanc Magazine, PhotoVogue, Dodho Magazine, Semi Magazine, Latent Image Magazine and others. He writes for The Cultural Magazine (Spain) about photography and for Memoir Mixtapes (Los Angeles) about music. He has collaborated with VICE Spain, WAG1 Magazine (text and photography for both). Lalety, he has been experimenting with the video form, he has directed a short film entitled “Víctor (1997)” and also a video art piece named “Hot Summer, based on true fantasies”. His last interest is documenting social issues related to identity, in search of everything that defines people (hashtags and labels). [Official Website]

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar

Old Times | Seigar
Old Times | Seigar



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

