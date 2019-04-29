Old Dhaka is the most crowded and oldest part of Dhaka city, always on its toes, in a boisterous way.

Chaotically beautiful!! I found that spite, that vigor for life, that chaos in Old Dhaka; the kind of chaos that doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable but rather invites you to immerse in life whole heartedly. This is the kind of chaos I can romanticize, the one that vibes of spirits, of energy, joys and heartache and an amalgamation of varied sensory mediums.

It all started with random street photography and at a certain point I observed that a hefty number of my photographs have one place in common ‘Old Dhaka’, therefore I decided to compile-edit the images and put up a visual journey.

Mushfiqur Rahman was born in 1990. He is a documentary photographer based in Bangladesh. He has studied at Pathshala South Asian Media Institute.