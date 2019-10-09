We contribute the best of our efforts when it’s about enhancing the industry of art photography. We will distribute the free printed magazine of our latest 09 edition through QR codes. The codes will be printed on different places at the venue; you can simply scan the code to download a free magazine.

To be a part of the amazing line up of photographers, Dodho Magazine is looking forward to attending the mega event of OFF Bratislava. Giving a platform to introduce new artists and professional photographers, OFF Bratislava is known for its uniqueness and exceptional approach to contributing to the industry.

Considering the undeniably successful efforts of OFF Bratislava to call out young enthusiast and gather them every year on a single ground, Dodho has planned to be a part of the even as well. The event will focus on diverse areas of art. It will be guiding various techniques to portray lives around us.

The artwork photographers present has some sort of meaning and message. We let you dive into the depth of their collection by getting our latest edition at the event. We are planning to shortlist a handful of notable photographers, each known for his distinctive work of art.

You will be inspired to find Zhou Yulong and his collection “The Departed, where he will recreate the scene of the dead. Each picture will be immersed with impactful emotions and heart-wrenching feelings.

To capture the serenity of nature, we will have Todd Antony with his collection “Climbing Cholitas” The use of bright daylight and snowcapped mountains and the rightful depiction of nomadic lifestyle will indulge you in the realness and sincerity. With vibrant colors and pixel-perfect images, he feels an unforgettable impression with his artwork.

Furthermore, we will be featuring Ana Maria Robles and his collection “White Nile” that we are sure will surprise you. Focus on anthropology and nature, each image speak about a thousand unfulfilled wishes of people with unheard stories.

So, if you are eager to widen your intellect and learn about the fascinating forms of art you can join us at the OFF Bratislava’s event. Witness the world with the camera eye and see how art depicts the realities. Come and get indulged in colors that heighten the appeal and angles that depict unheard messages at the OFF Bratislava event.

We will be participating with our support and efforts to provide great opportunities to every and everybody out there. As Dodho Magazine never misses out events that are dedicated to exploring the beauty with photography we will surely enthrall you to double your excitement at the event.

OFF Bratislava

30 Oct – 15 Nov, 2019

Bratislava (Slovakia)

offbratislava.sk