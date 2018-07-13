Odenwald by Harald Weimann

The photos belong to my first project after a 25 years break in photography, called “Odenwald – Forms and Impressions”.

Odenwald is a natural park with a lot of forests. For this project my goal was in a radius of 10 kilometres around my house close to the city of Mannheim in Germany within two years show in 40 pictures the beauties of creation in ways normally people does not see them anymore. The idea was easy y love landscape, in street and people photography I am not real good, it should be possible to take pictures beside my actual job and without a lot of traveling.

At the same time it should be a challenge “Are you able to make good pictures with something absolutely normal” and not go to the hotspot of the world like Island, Japan or the big cities in order to become excellent photos. The result was Gold Medal in PX3 Paris 2018. Actually I an working on some more projects. Nearly finished is FRA – MAD – FRA / Impressions of a flight. Where I took pictures during two flights between Frankfurt and Madrid. The photos are the result of a total of 8 hours shooting.

About Harald Weimann

Born in 1964 in Kempten (Allgäu) – Germany, he started in 1981 with the Photography. As a pure autodidact he develops the knowledge and photographed only for himself and friends. In 1996, after finishing his business studies, he moved to Madrid – Spain. There he lived and worked as a financial and managing director of various multinational companies. Life changed and also the focal points. So that the Photography only played a role in the form of snapshots of the family. In 2017, photography began to gain importance again. Now living again in Germany near Mannheim, he worked hard again as autodidact to learn all in the now available digital photography.

But in contrast to the past, the projects are now clearly in space and time defined. As a clear distinction from the fast-paced mobile phone snapshot world are his pictures with a few exceptions are all black and white and square in format. The suggestion is through isolation, excerpts and new perspectives show the beauties and wonders of creation.He always was inspired by Ansel Adams, who was with his books in the first stage of photographic live the "teacher". In the new face from 2017 on he studied now also Sudek, Kenna, Giacommeli and began to develop an new way of working. Still using Zonesystem and visualisation as Adams was proclaiming now he started more using different speeds, working at night and showing movements in the photos and he discovered the strength of negative space. Also his tools changed. Did he work in the past a lot with zoom lenses, now he has 4 prime lenses from 18mm to 135mm and uses his feet as zoom following the rule "If a photo is not good, you have not been close enough".