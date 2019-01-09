One of the procedures of the legitimization of oppressive practices is to reduce subordinated individuals to the category of mere body.

The objectification that affects women is a decisive factor in the outbreak of violence of which they are victims. Violence against women is closely associated to the patriarchal system or “machista”system. This system justifies, reproduces and tolerates a series of imaginary and practices between men and women who depart from the inequality and discrimination of genres.

The” femicidio” is a new word entered in our language (spanish) through the translation of the words english “femicide” or “gendercide”. Femicide is the killing of women for reasons associated with their gender. The concept of femicidio indicates the social and generalized nature of violence based on the gender inequality. It is a set of facts of against humanity covering crimes and disappearances of women; refers to “the preventable deaths of women seeking, within the area of violence against women, going beyond the traditional concept of violent actions against them for encompass other behaviors, which are usually not taken into account as, for example, the lack of female health problems in some countries health care”.In the last decade, 2638 women were killed by the mere fact of being a woman, in 75% of cases, at the hands of family members, couples or x couples. [Official Website]