The serie is built around the photograph of passers-by in the same place (Paris) following the technique of the light-dark. The images are taken over several months. The set consists of over a hundred images.
The serie is built around the photograph of passers-by in the same place (Paris) following the technique of the light-dark.

The images are taken over several months. The set consists of over a hundred images. The idea is then to propose a narration from the clichés obtained and draw a series of postures, faces witnesses of instants of humanity of our time 

About Nicolas Boulet

Born in France, I graduated in philosophy and started photography seven years ago, after a master’s degree in photography and contemporary art at Paris Saint-Denis University (France). 

I then begin to work as a professional photographer assistant, for the French artist Christophe Beauregard, and as a photographer trainer. I actually animate workshops especially for children and people suffering from trisomy and autism. 

These professional activities have certainly influenced my artistic work together with the passion for depicting people, whatever their social and psychological background are. 

Thus, my practise focuses in portraits and street photography. I seek for hard contrast and dark clear lights in order to magnify my images of passers-by in the city area. Then by putting them together, I try afterwards to create a rich tapestry of faces and gestures and combine both studio atmosphere and street photography. [Official Website]

Passers-by | Nicolas Boulet

Latest Stories

