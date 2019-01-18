 
 

A New America by Robert LeBlanc

A New America” is the sophomore book release from documentary photographer Robert LeBlanc, shot in over a length of three years, 32 states and 20,000 miles.
50018 min

“A New America” highlights modest rural towns and truck stops, to major metropolitan cities. Robert completely immersed himself and observed unique parts and situations all over America. “A New America” is a true visual love letter to the United States in its present age. Focusing on race, poverty, politics, tech, sex, blue-collar workers, underground cultures and everything in between. Robert’s goal through this book is to tell the emotional rhythms of the United States; to portray underlying realities and misgivings — how it feels to be wealthy, poor, in love, to be alone, be young or old, to live along a country road or to walk a crowded sidewalk, to be overworked or sleeping in parks. The Images highlighted is a sneak peek into this upcoming book, giving viewers a taste of what is to come for his new release in early 2019.

Robert LeBlanc is a documentary photographer who sees the world through a different lens.  He has captured the grittiness of the world and the results are gaining attention in the world of photography. His work has been shown worldwide and also has been included or discussed in numerous magazines, both online and in print.

His book Unlawful Conduct, which pre-sold out in 8 countries, has been carried in leading art bookstores around the world including MoMA PS1 and the Frye Art Museum.

In a period of 7 years, Robert has traveled the world taking pictures, and in the process, tried to capture captivating stories in human society. Wherever he goes around the globe, he ventures into parts of a city or country less traveled.  Robert’s photojournalism is all about grittiness and authenticity. Robert now resides in Los Angeles and he looks forward to telling more stories with his camera, continuing to be a witness to what’s happening in our world today. [Official Website]

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

A New America | Robert LeBlanc

