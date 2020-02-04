Mystic India, an exhibition by Delhi based Fine Art Photographer Parul Sharma witnessed a phenomenal turnout at the prestigious public art space Museo Marino Marini. A record number of visitors attended the event where vistas of spiritual Hindu practices were juxtaposed in a city known for its deep-rooted Catholic traditions.

In a city famous for Michealanglo’s David, curious aesthetes and art lovers thronged to the opening of the show, where white ash-smeared Naga Sadhus were displayed in their jubilant poses of ecstasy. The reclusive Naga Sadhus, who are known for their renunciation of all worldly possessions and their life in the wild, are a dying breed, with experts estimating their numbers only in the couple thousand. Sharma has captured their portraits in triumphant spirit as they charge down to the holy Sangam armed with tridents, swords and the intoxication that is the Kumbh Mela.

This work the captured the changing attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community as the Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 also historic in its inclusion of the transgender community. Their increasing legitimacy in India society is illustrated by the fact that this was the first occasion in the ancient history of the Kumbh that they were given their own Akhada. Sharma’s work espouses the third gender of Indian society by capturing them in their own unique essence.

Speaking at the crowded opening ceremony of Mystic India, Patrizia Asproni, Director, Marino Marini Museum said,”We are so happy to host this beautiful exhibition by Parul Sharma about the Kumbh Mela. I think this exhibition is part of her spiritual journey and now that this show is here in Florence, she gets to share it just for us.”

The exhibition was the solo photographic focal point of the annual River to River India Festival hosted every December for the past 19 years in the city of Florence. Several leading Italian publications including Italy’s largest newspaper, La Republica and leading art publications such as Finestre sull’ Arte and Artribune have lauded high praise for the work.