Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest to its titled "Magazine Worthy Shot"  Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Ellen Preuss – Russia
Top Photographer

Marijan Sisko – Australia
Top Photo

Jahidul Islam – Bangladesh
Guru’s Top Pick


Jhonny Bakken-Norway

Josh Tomsha-United States

1976branka – Slovenia

A. Rüştü Hatipoğlu – Turkey

Alain LABBE-France

Aleksandr Eremitskiy-Russian

Anders Larson-United States

Andy Fowlie-Finland

Anna Pietroboni-Italy

Antoinette Douglas Dufresne-Kenya

Balaji Sankaran-India

Bård Grødeland-Norway

BOGDAN MOCANU-Romania

Brian Sanders-Great Britain (UK)

Burcu Ozturk-United States

Catherine Compain-France

Christian Brogi-Italy

Dainius VI-Republic of Lithuania

Daniel Kazor-Canada

Dany Fantini-Luxembourg


Dirk St-Germany

Halvard Larssen-Norway

Hadi Yashruti-United Arab Emirates

Guru Dutt-India

Gil Shmueli-Israel

Gary Hunter-United States

Gabriel Fox-Brazil

Florian Schmitz-Germany

Fernando Coelho-Portugal

Fabiano Di Paolo-Italy

Eugen Chibakov-Germany

Ermo Justus-Estonia

Emin Kaş-Turkey

Elżbieta Rogaczewska-Poland

Ekaterina Fadeeva-Russia

Eduarda Freitas-Portugal

Donahuge-United States

Dizi-Croatia

Horácio Lopes-Portugal

Ivan Heidrick Capelo-Portugal

Jacob Marsh-Canada


Desiree Southern-Canada

Jalmari Heikkonen-Finland

Jay Jordan-Great Britain (UK)

Jay McCartney-New Zealand

Jean Francois Faure-France


Joss Linn Gagné-Canada

journeysthroughwanderlust-United Kingdom

jpdesjeunes-Canada

Kalman Szabo-Netherlands

Ken Moon-Germany

Kenneth willassen-Norway

Kimber Lee Welton-United States

Kornél Kovács-Hungary

Krista Muller-United States

Krystian Pszczoła-Poland

kuriene-Netherlands

Lars Meyer-Germany

Lénaïc Noirot-France

Lisa Scammell-United States

Liviu Marcu-Romania

Lloyd Burton-United States

Luka Sharabidze-United States

M. Scott McQuown-United States

Manuela Fazendeiro-Portugal

Simone Marulli-Italy

Stafford Garcia-Gibraltar


Jacob Brooks-United States

Marco Auddino-Italy

Marilyn Rifkin-United States

Meike Kathrine Zylmann-Norway

martinjoh302-Sweden

Martin Eriksson-Sweden

Mårten Ek-Sweden

Markus Paananen-Sweden

Nijole Byer-United States

Nidhi Rathi Saraogi-India

Nia Maria Haaranen-Finland

Nedelia martin-Greece

Musette Thierry-Belgium

Michael Kerouac-United States

Sânziana Răchiţeanu-Romania

Roy Fung-Hong-Kong

Ron LaBorde-United States

Richard Moore-United States

Rambaud Xavier-Belgium

Per Hultebrand-Sweden

Royal Kennard-United States


Ольга Зубарева-Russia

Þorsteinn H Ingibergsson-Iceland

Zoltán Radics-Hungary

Yoav Sadeh-Israel

Yana Raaga-Latvia

WimB-Belgium

William Weber-United States

Volodymyr Antypenko-France

Vladimír Šidlík-Czech Republic

Victoria Kondysenko-Ukraine

Tinatin Gviniashvili Chkhikvishvili-Georgia

Steffen Schmidt-Germany

Lunch atop a skyscraper: The mysterious photo that portrays the resilience of a country

