My public window | by Jean-Luc Feixa

Created in Brussels, this project is a series of photographs that capture various and funny objects (sculptures, stuffed animals, trinkets …) displayed by people behind their window.

A dog on the lookout, a portrait of the Christ, a dusty Egyptian bust, an Earth globe with gaudy colors …

These treasures protected by their transparent shields are perfect models, which besides their aesthetics, invite to read through an intimate story. What is the story of this Elvis fan couple, this Red Devils team supporter, or the anonymous showing his stuffed fox?

For several weeks, I walked the streets and avenues of the Belgian capital, discovering the hidden colours of this city. I felt as if I lived in a cold, grey city, and suddenly discovered, thanks to « My public window » project, a multiple, unexpected and surreal Brussels.

Why did I do this project ?

This project evolved from a simple observation. I live in Brussels, and every day on my path to work I passed in front of windows that included various odd objects. Gradually, I paid more attention to these details, and one day I came across one displaying a large coloured lego construction. A group of 5 or 6 children were standing in front, commenting on the display and explaining that it was created by one of their friends. That’s how it started. I told myself that it would be interesting to engage on the subject of what people left behind their front windows. I first wanted to capture the odd details, but thereafter to explore the wider story hidden behind these objects. For example, the photo of the couple with the trinkets devoted to Elvis. These people are absolute fans of the King, and transformed their windows into a museum in his memory, a shrine almost. I found this fascinating. This project is thus a small exploration into people’s privacy.

About Jean-Luc Feixa

It has been 15 years since Jean-Luc Feixa first travelled with a camera in his hand. As a daily spectator, he likes to let his gaze at the mercy of “mundane scenes” until identifying the anecdote that will transform the pallor of the anodyne into a beautiful picture. Former journalist, Jean-Luc Feixa now lives in Brussels where he works as a press officer. [Official Website]