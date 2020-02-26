 
 

AsiaB&WCityUrban areas ; My Ginza story by Yoshitaka Masuda

In the middle of showy, commercialized environments in modern urban areas, I regularly look for chic and very familiar events that still remain instead of having vanished.
The streets of Ginza, Tokyo are full of people on the weekend. While looking at the people walking in front of me there, I always enjoy the distinctive bustle of Ginza that comes from walking around. While chasing after the people walking in front of me, there are moments when I wonder what they are talking about. In my mind, some kind of relationship is formed with people I have been completely indifferent towards up to now. Whenever these moments happens, there is this sense of presence I feel just with the people in front of me. For a moment, I selfishly imagine a relationship I have with those people.

When I was a child, my mother often took me to Ginza to shop.I had fun back then when we went to the department store. That was when I played at the amusement center on the roof, and then I would have a kid’s meal at the large food court. My memories of the fun sights I saw back then and my mother’s kindness might have been the origin of the affinity I feel towards Ginza.

I believe Ginza gives not only me, but also others who visit here a variety of ways of having fun.There are shops of well known brands on the main streets, along with many long standing shops on the side streets. I feel that this sort of unique townscape and the liveliness of the people here makes modern day Tokyo more enjoyable. [Official Website]



