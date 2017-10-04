Muse for Youth by Victoria Art

The conceptual laboratory UBERlab took part in the project “Muse for Youth”.

This is a project whose aim is to draw the viewer’s attention to the question of the life path that we choose. This art project was created in cooperation with people with different ideologies, pursuits, but with one intention.

UBERlab: “The project is interesting first of all by its participants. It’s an interesting experience. It does not matter how much was passed and is to be, their eyes have not lost that brilliance that inspires. Our aim was to reveal their image in a series of portraits. Each viewer can read in the experience of these people the main essence – the search for oneself and your place in the world is eternal, regardless of age. The driving force is curiosity and desire. The path itself is important here.The history of each individual person is Life. A photograph is an opportunity to stop its moments”. The exhibition will be exhibited in the Kiev subway stations from September 22 to November 27. [Official Website] [Project]