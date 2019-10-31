The moonlight will always lead you the way and keep you safe, my children. I want you to never forget that. And as you already know, the stars look down on the children in the world.

Every star is a mother or a father looking down at their child. I won’t be here tomorrow but I want you to know that I love you as much as dad loved you. I will be with dad again. I don’t want you to cry or be sad. You will be safe. Just look at the stars. You remember where dad’s star is. My star will be right next to his’. Sometimes the moon may not shine but the stars will always be there. Always.

Aubrey held John’s hand as tight as possible. It almost started hurting him and he felt his fingers getting cold and numb, but there was a pain that hurt him more and this was deep in his heart. John felt Aubrey’s warm teardrops on his hand when she was wiping thru her face.

It was the first full moon night after mom left to be with dad. Aubrey hasn’t spoken since. Every evening John lies next to her and reads her a story from the book Mom always read to them. But Aubrey’s eyes were just staring towards the ceiling. The days went by, so did the nights.

Do you think mom is already with dad? John looked up from the book and looked at his sister. The girl turned to him and saw in his face. Do you think she is with him already, can we go check the stars? The moon is bright and we won’t get lost.

Nobody was in the streets when they left the house. A cat who was probably surprised to see somebody around at that time of the night was hissing at the boy and the girl. The gas lights were just giving a dimmed spooky light but the moon was shining bright so they didn’t get scared. Even the dogs barking somewhere in close distance didn’t scare them. Two little shadows and shadow of a giraffe were walking down the empty street and every gas light they passed changed the size of their shadows to something very huge before they diminished again. The old gate to the cemetery was open. The kids sat down next to a tree. Aubrey was freezing in her white dress but John had his arm around her and was holding her tight. A coyote was howling somewhere but it didn’t bother them.

When Aubrey and John looked at the dark sky at the starry night, they saw a new star flashing next to dad’s star. Aubrey looked at John. A tear was rolling down her face and John held her hand tighter. He was a bit shaking. Let us visit them. [Models: Aubrey Kathyleen, John Charles / Photographer: Thomas H P Jerusalem, MUTE Photography]

About Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

Thomas H.P. Jerusalem of MUTE Photography is a Chicago based German photographer. After living in Frankfurt, Germany and London, UK for several years, he relocated to Chicago, in 2004. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem is specialized in fashion and conceptual photography with a focus on magazine editorials and commercial work. His work has been published in the US and in international magazines including VOGUE Portugal, Italian VOGUE/PhotoVogue, PLAYBOY, FHM, ESTETICA, Dark Beauty, DODHO, Kaltblut. He is a PhotoVOGUE Gold Artist, and has been listed in the ONE LIFE 2012 Catalog and is represented by the prestigious New York agency Art+Commerce/VOGUE NYC and Motion Licensing, London UK and gallery represented with YELLOWKORNER and LemonFRAME.

His childhood during the Cold War in West Germany and his father’s over-sized NY Photo Academy books from the sixties influenced his style that emphasizes atmosphere and strong narrative. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem started his career with Street Photography and Photojournalism, both very expressive ways of photography that forged his distinctive sensitive approach.

His work includes dark romantic, high-fashion, avant-garde and vintage space-age fashion photography with an European touch. His models are often placed in surreal environments – devastated, displaced, out of the world. Their appearances eerie and edgy with rebel and punk influences. Often spiced with irony and sarcasm. But always with a strong meaning or statement. His photographs are strong and are telling stories. His portraits are capturing souls – not just faces.