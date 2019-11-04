This short series was born from the trips that I make almost daily from the city where I live, San Sebastián de Los Reyes to the center of Madrid.

It is a 45-minutes journey that takes the C4 line of the Renfe train company. In it, people who go to their jobs, students, travelers who will connect with another line that takes them to the airport, etc. But to me, what I was interested in showing in this photographic work, is that landscape behind the glass of the car, a transition from rural to urban, from trees and country houses to big buildings, connecting everything the railway context.

In my photographs, this landscape is reflected in a blurred, disconcerting, uncertain way …

Travelers look towards that landscape most of the time but do not observe it, we only see a world of shadows and steles passing at high speed while our mind is immerse ourselves in our most mundane thoughts.