 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WConceptEuropeHighspeed Landscape by Fran Villalba

This short series was born from the trips that I make almost daily from the city where I live, San Sebastián de Los Reyes to the center of Madrid. It is a 45-minutes journey that takes the C4 line of the Renfe train company.
7579 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

This short series was born from the trips that I make almost daily from the city where I live, San Sebastián de Los Reyes to the center of Madrid.

It is a 45-minutes journey that takes the C4 line of the Renfe train company. In it, people who go to their jobs, students, travelers who will connect with another line that takes them to the airport, etc. But to me, what I was interested in showing in this photographic work, is that landscape behind the glass of the car, a transition from rural to urban, from trees and country houses to big buildings, connecting everything the railway context.

In my photographs, this landscape is reflected in a blurred, disconcerting, uncertain way …

Travelers look towards that landscape most of the time but do not observe it, we only see a world of shadows and steles passing at high speed while our mind is immerse ourselves in our most mundane thoughts.

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba

Highspeed Landscape | Fran Villalba
v



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Moonlight by Thomas H P Jerusalem
next
Metaphysical Body Landscapes by Anna Lazareva

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA