Nevertheless, Vietnam is a socialistic republic, the framework for everything is set by the Party. Media is controlled and censored by the government. Most young people in Vietnam do not seem to care a lot about politics though, as long as they could go for their dreams and become economically successful. They do not see any sense in going on strike or in demonstrating for democracy, because there are so many other things they have to care about.

Nevertheless, Vietnam is a country of culture and tradition, family is valued highly. The dynamics of economic change also challenge family ties, with individualism being the antipode to traditional relations and hierarchies. This generation gap even affects fashion, young people rather wear traditional clothes when together with their elders, just to show off later when they meet with their mates. [Official Website]