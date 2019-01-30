 
 

Japon Flottant by Cyrille Druart

Floating Japan brings together a collection of photographs taken in October 2018. An effervescent but at the same time relaxing and inspiring country, the title refers to this impression of detachment one can feel there, mostly due to the gap between reality and interpretation.
6879 min

Japon Flottant (Floating Japan) brings together a collection of photographs taken in October 2018.

An effervescent but at the same time relaxing and inspiring country, the title refers to this impression of detachment one can feel there, mostly due to the gap between reality and interpretation. This series presents fifteen black-and-white photographs taken over a two-week period, and a journey from Tokyo to the south of the country. This seventh visit to Japan, together with my girlfriend, inspired me these “floating” and silent images.

About Cyrille Druart

French designer, born in 1980 in Paris. Graduated valedictorian in 2004 at ESAG-Penninghen (Interior Design), Cyrille moves to London, and is offered his first building project early 2005. He designs all of the 7,000 square meters that will become 4 years later I-WAY, first place in the world entirely dedicated to dynamic driving simulation, and located in Lyon, France. His agency is created in 2007, and worked since on private projects, apartments, public places, concepts and graphics designs. He strives to create non-conventional places, guided by a determination to offer an original and unique vision.

Cyrille Druart teaches at ESAG-Penninghen (School of Graphic Arts and Interior Design) in Paris from 2009 to 2011. He is also passionate about Photography and often travels to major cities around the world, focusing his work on the observation of the inhabitants. His images made several magazine covers, including the prestigious The Sun, and are regularly published in magazines. In 2018, one of his photographs is chosen by the famous Spanish writer Antonio Soler to illustrate his novel Sur. Cyrille is represented by Galerie Philia and Art Days in Paris. [Official Website]

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Japon Flottant | Cyrille Druart

Latest Stories

