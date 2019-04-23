 
 

Mod UK by Owen Harvey

This photographic project is a celebration of the current UK Mod scene. Mod is a subculture that began in the late 50’s and through the years, it has seen many variations to its original style.
This photographic project is a celebration of the current UK Mod scene. Mod is a subculture that began in the late 50’s and through the years, it has seen many variations to its original style.

From the influence of Italian Jazz music through to the fashion influence of bands such as “The Who” and the Vespa and Lambretta scooters, mod is still very prevalent. Initially as a photographer I was visually attracted to the style of this interesting subculture. Alongside this I have been interested in socioeconomics and after seeing this subculture described as “Clean living under difficult circumstances.” I knew I wanted to document this subculture in the UK as it currently exists. I have become very interested in what the term Mod actually represents. The word Mod is short hand for modernist, which would indicate something new and exciting, although this subculture is based on something that first existed in the late 1950’s. Due to this the images try to hold a timeless quality to them, with no real indications to a time period in which they were made.

About Owen Harvey

Owen Harvey is an award winning London based photographer. With an interest in youth & subculture, his images often focus on the notion of individual identity, social groups and masculinity.
Harvey has worked with a wide range of commercial clients and his self-initiated, long-term documentary projects have been exhibited at galleries internationally, such as the National Portrait Gallery, The Photographers’ Gallery and Royal Albert Hall. [Official Website]

Latest Stories

