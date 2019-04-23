After the incident of Stephen court and New market, the shopping marts of the city of Kolkata is yet to learn its lesson as yet another inferno hits a 6 – storeyed wholesale market on busy Canning street area of the city.

Bagree market housed over thousand shops comprising of wholesellers of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals , decoration item etc. According to unconfirmed eye witness report , around 2.30 am on the Sunday morning of 16th September 2018, a park from the nearby light post litted few canisters of deodorants that were kept beside the post,resulting them to explode and spread fire inside the market.

As it was night time , no human casualties happened owing to the market being closed. Fire engines were dispatched within moments of the outbreak. After over 4 dyas of struggle , the fire was finally doused but by then it has consumed half of the bagree market.

The documentation was focussed on after effect of the fire. Bagree market supported over 1000 families directly and indirectly through its wholesale shops , which now is burned to ashes.At the end the fire consumed over a 100 shops , throwing the livelihood of people who made their living into question. Currently the market is closed of for business and for visit from outsiders and rest of the shops that survived have been moved to new location.